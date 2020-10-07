Roadwork on Central Ave. to disrupt traffic Wednesday

City Crews are fixing a leaking water valve under the westbound lane

City crews are repairing a broken water valve near the intersection of 5th Street and Central Ave. Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Roadwork is expected to disrupt local traffic until this afternoon, crews said.

Crews expect to have the valve replaced and the road re-paved by the end of the day.

The valve has been leaking water onto Central Ave’s westbound lane for almost a week.

Fixing the valve now allowed the city to re-pave the road in asphalt rather than a temporary “cold mix” patch.

The defective valve was approximately 50 years old when it failed last week, crews explained.

@ltritsch1 laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Grand Forks Gazette