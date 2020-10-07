City crews fix a broken water valve on Central Ave. Wednesday, Oct. 7. (Laurie Tritschler/Grand Forks Gazette)

Roadwork on Central Ave. to disrupt traffic Wednesday

City Crews are fixing a leaking water valve under the westbound lane

  • Oct. 7, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

City crews are repairing a broken water valve near the intersection of 5th Street and Central Ave. Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Roadwork is expected to disrupt local traffic until this afternoon, crews said.

Crews expect to have the valve replaced and the road re-paved by the end of the day.

The valve has been leaking water onto Central Ave’s westbound lane for almost a week.

Fixing the valve now allowed the city to re-pave the road in asphalt rather than a temporary “cold mix” patch.

The defective valve was approximately 50 years old when it failed last week, crews explained.

@ltritsch1laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Grand Forks Gazette

Previous story
Abbotsford West candidates spar on Highway 1, light rail, housing and snap election
Next story
UBCM virtual this year

Just Posted

Most Read