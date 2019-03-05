Roads, weather, ski conditions for Revelstoke today

Watch for slipper sections

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Snow deposit removal at West Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park (1 km west of West Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park). Expect 20 – minute delays.

Highway 1 west: Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 23 south: Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 23 north: Watch for slippery sections.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 1. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight: A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 11.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:

New snow since yesterday: 0 cm

Base at 1,950m: 206 cm

Season total: 804 cm

Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for Mar.05 at 6:45 a.m.:

“Watch for pockets of hard windslab sitting on rotten facets in the alpine. These slabs can be triggered by a person and shoot off the slope like an oversized cookie – a disastrous scenario in steep, exposed terrain.”

Alpine: 1 – Low

  • Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.
  • Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.
  • Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

Treeline: 1 – Low

  • Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.
  • Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.
  • Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

Below treeline: 1 – Low

  • Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.
  • Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.
  • Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.

