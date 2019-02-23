Roads, weather and ski conditions for Revelstoke today

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:
Highway 1 east: Compact snow. Slushy with slippery sections
Highway 1 west: Compact snow. Watch for slippery sections.
Highway 23 south: Compact snow. Watch for slippery sections.
Highway 23 north: Compact snow between Highway 1 and the end of Highway 23 for 150.1 km (Revelstoke to 5 km north of Mica Dam). Watch for slippery sections.
Check DriveBC for more details and updates.
Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:
Today: Periods of snow ending this morning then cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 1. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 7.
Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:
New snow since yesterday: 4 cm
Base at 1,950m: 216 cm
Season total: 801 cm
Avalanche report for Glacier National Park for Feb. 22 at 6:45 a.m.:
“Watch for unstable snow in isolated areas and extreme terrain where wind slabs exist.”
Alpine: 1 – Low
- Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.
- Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.
- Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.
Treeline: 1 – Low
- Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.
- Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.
- Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.
Below treeline: 1 – Low
- Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.
- Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.
- Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.
Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.