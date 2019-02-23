Roads, weather and ski conditions for Revelstoke today

Periods of snow to end this morning

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Compact snow. Slushy with slippery sections

Highway 1 west: Compact snow. Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 23 south: Compact snow. Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 23 north: Compact snow between Highway 1 and the end of Highway 23 for 150.1 km (Revelstoke to 5 km north of Mica Dam). Watch for slippery sections.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Periods of snow ending this morning then cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 1. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 7.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:

New snow since yesterday: 4 cm

Base at 1,950m: 216 cm

Season total: 801 cm

Avalanche report for Glacier National Park for Feb. 22 at 6:45 a.m.:

“Watch for unstable snow in isolated areas and extreme terrain where wind slabs exist.”

Alpine: 1 – Low



Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.



Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.



Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.



Treeline: 1 – Low

Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.

Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.

Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

Below treeline: 1 – Low

Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.

Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.

Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.