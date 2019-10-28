Roads slippery as winter blast hits Cranbrook

City of Cranbrook says Public Works is well-equipped to deal with the winter season

Winter is here.

Cranbrook and the region was hit with a dump of snow on Monday morning, as Environment Canada estimated approximately five centimetres of the white stuff for the day.

Drive B.C. reports slippery winter driving conditions on sections of Highway 3 from Yahk, through to Cranbrook and Elko as well as Highway 95A and Highway 93 up from Cranbrook to Kimberley and Cranbrook to the Wasa Junction.

The City of Cranbrook says winter road maintenance preparations are well underway with the Public Works department, with a fleet of trucks and plows in place to operate around the clock in the event of a snowstorm.

The city recommends using the PlowCRANBROOK app on the city’s website to track city snow clearing efforts.

“We hear from customers every year asking where the snow plow are and when their street will get plowed,” said Tony Hetu, Deputy Director of Public Works. “We also get asked about why snow plowing is done the way it is. I hope residents will use the tool and explore our website for lots of great information on why we prioritize the routes we do, and other details on our operations.”

The city cautions the public to be safe and drive to road conditions by slowing down and allowing addtional time and space to stop a vehicle.

