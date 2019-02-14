One of the City of Victoria’s snow plows. Crews are working to a three-tiered system of priority regarding snow clearance. (Nick Murray/News Staff)

Roads clear but slick in Great Victoria with more snow on the way

5 to 10 centimetres expected to fall by Friday morning

  • Feb. 14, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Just when you thought we were in the clear, Environment Canada has issued another snowfall warning for Greater Victoria with five to 10 centimetres expected to fall by Friday morning.

Flurries are expected to develop this afternoon, with snow falling for the evening commute home. Those flurries could transition to rain overnight or early Friday morning.

Most major roads have been cleared of snow but fluctuating temperatures have caused very slick conditions.

RELATED: Back to school for Vancouver Island’s snow-covered kids, more snow coming

According to DriveBC some left-hand turn lanes, acceleration lanes, on/off ramps and side roads remain snow covered and will be plowed by priority status.

Lots of black ice and slippery sections have been reported in residential neighbourhoods and on sidewalks. Some motorists are reporting slippery sections on the Pat Bay Highway.

RELATED: Cupid is Stupid and other non-Valentine’s Day events

Environment Canada warns travellers to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating conditions on the roads with rapidly accumulating snow.

Another snowfall warning has been issued for the Malahat section of the Trans-Canada Highway from Goldstream to Mill Bay as well.

kendra.crighton@blackpress.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
BC Hydro forced to misspend billions on private energy contracts, report says
Next story
Bands to raise funds for skateboard park

Just Posted

Most Read