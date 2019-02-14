Roads clear but slick in Great Victoria with more snow on the way

5 to 10 centimetres expected to fall by Friday morning

One of the City of Victoria’s snow plows. Crews are working to a three-tiered system of priority regarding snow clearance. (Nick Murray/News Staff)

Just when you thought we were in the clear, Environment Canada has issued another snowfall warning for Greater Victoria with five to 10 centimetres expected to fall by Friday morning.

Flurries are expected to develop this afternoon, with snow falling for the evening commute home. Those flurries could transition to rain overnight or early Friday morning.

Most major roads have been cleared of snow but fluctuating temperatures have caused very slick conditions.

According to DriveBC some left-hand turn lanes, acceleration lanes, on/off ramps and side roads remain snow covered and will be plowed by priority status.

âš ï¸ Please fully clean the snow off your car before you start driving, including headlights and tail lights. âš ï¸ âš ï¸ In SNOW, dusk, fog, or rain turn on headlights and tail lights âš ï¸ âš ï¸ Please slow down and drive to conditions, posted speed limits are for ideal road conditions âš ï¸ pic.twitter.com/OojuykMhjb — Drive BC (@DriveBC) February 13, 2019

Lots of black ice and slippery sections have been reported in residential neighbourhoods and on sidewalks. Some motorists are reporting slippery sections on the Pat Bay Highway.

Lots of ice on the roads, especially out in #langford and #sooke. Be safe and drive slow… #yyjweather #YYJtraffic — Rodney (@Van_Islander) February 14, 2019

So decided to ride my bike in after a week and a half of not riding and it was tricky. @crd_bc had cleared the E&N Trail. Lots of black ice in spots and riding in the dark w/o proper lighting along the trail, which makes it hard to spot. #yyjcycling #YYJtraffic — Marc Hahlen ðŸ‡¨ðŸ‡¦ðŸ‡³ðŸ‡± (@mphahlen) February 14, 2019

Walking, driving or biking this morning? Use caution as it is very slippery in some spots. #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/GyQKNvmZTL — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) February 14, 2019

Environment Canada warns travellers to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating conditions on the roads with rapidly accumulating snow.

Another snowfall warning has been issued for the Malahat section of the Trans-Canada Highway from Goldstream to Mill Bay as well.

