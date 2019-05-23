Roads and whether for Revelstoke today

No new fires in the Southeast Fire Centre

There is a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon and into the evening. (File photo)

Scheduled construction:

Highway 1 east:Paving operations between East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Glacier Park West Boundary. Single lane alternating traffic, expect up to 15 minute delays.

Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20 minutes.

Construction work between Glacier Park East Boundary and Wiseman Rd.Expect minor delays.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 west: Utility work between Kerr Rd and Arnold Frtg (1 km east of Sicamous) until 11 a.m.

Highway 23 north: No planned construction.

Highway 23 south: Highway 23. Utility work between Mt Begbie Rd and Big Eddy Rd in Revelstoke. Single lane alternating traffic.

For more information see DriveBC.

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of thunderstorms this afternoon. High 22. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight: Cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers early this evening. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Risk of thunderstorms early this evening. Low 10.

For more see Environment Canada.

Wildfires in the Southeast Fire Centre:

Drinkwater Rd. near Kimberley. 0.03 Ha, under control, suspected to be human caused.

St. Marys Lake Rd. near Kimberley. 0.6 Ha, under control, suspected to be human caused.

For more information see BC Wildfire Service.