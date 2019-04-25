Road work scheduled on Highway 5 near Blue River

Road sweeping is taking place on Highway 5 between Avola Overhead Bridge and Six Mile/Highway 5 Bridge for 28 km, about 10 km south of Blue River to Avola until April 26 from 8 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Motorists can expect single lane alternating traffic and are asked to keep an eye open for traffic control as well as the slow-moving vehicle.
Utility work is also planned between Messiter Southbound Chainup and Six Mile/Highway 5 Bridge starting Apr 30 until May 3. from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Single lane alternating traffic will be in effect during these times also.
Additional shoulder maintenance is planned on Highway 5 between Avola Bridge and Finn Creek Rec Site, 5 km north of Avola on May 2 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. More single lane alternating traffic will take place during this project as well.
