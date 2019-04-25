Road work scheduled on Highway 5 near Blue River

Road sweeping, utility work and shoulder maintenance scheduled for the next few days

Messiter Summit on Highway 5, about 20 km south of Blue River and 19 km north of Avola, looking north. Drive BC photo

Road sweeping is taking place on Highway 5 between Avola Overhead Bridge and Six Mile/Highway 5 Bridge for 28 km, about 10 km south of Blue River to Avola until April 26 from 8 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Motorists can expect single lane alternating traffic and are asked to keep an eye open for traffic control as well as the slow-moving vehicle.

Utility work is also planned between Messiter Southbound Chainup and Six Mile/Highway 5 Bridge starting Apr 30 until May 3. from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Single lane alternating traffic will be in effect during these times also.

Additional shoulder maintenance is planned on Highway 5 between Avola Bridge and Finn Creek Rec Site, 5 km north of Avola on May 2 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. More single lane alternating traffic will take place during this project as well.

newsroom@clearwatertimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter