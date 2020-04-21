Road work on Wellington Avenue should be finishing up this week

Wellington Avenue has been closed to traffic as part of the Five Corners intersection project

On April 20, 2020 Wellington Avenue in downtown Chilliwack was still closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic as work continued on the Five Corners Intersection construction project. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

Wellington Avenue is still closed to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic now as work on the Five Corners Intersection construction project continues.

Work on Wellington should be wrapped by by April 24.

Mayor Ken Popove talked about the road work project recently in the context of the many ways City of Chilliwack ensures it is complying with provincial health officer orders to prevent transmission of COVID-19.

“While the provincial government has declared a state of emergency, B.C. is different from many other parts of Canada in that the government has not restricted work to only essential services at this time,” Mayor Popove noted in his statement of April 7.

“We at city hall have made many changes to ensure that we can continue to move forward with the business of the city, while following health orders and maintaining physical distancing.”

One of the ways is by moving forward with road upgrading projects.

“Traffic volumes are generally lower right now, and we have found that this means fewer traffic disruptions during road work.”

Work has been underway on Wellington Avenue as part of the Five Corners intersection project.

“With minimal traffic downtown, we knew this was a good window of opportunity to close Wellington Avenue to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic. There are some businesses still open on Wellington Avenue within the work zone, and the contractor is facilitating access for their customers to during the road closure.”

