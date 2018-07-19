Traffic patterns will be affected for construction on Island Highway between Helmcken Road and Colwood Interchange. (Photo courtesy of Town of View Royal)

Road work on Island highway section begins Thursday

Construction is expected to continue until the end of the month

  • Jul. 19, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

View Royal will be improving the road on Island Highway from Helmcken Road to the Colwood Interchange.

Construction began Thursday, July 19 and will continue until July 31.

Delays can be expected and traffic will be single lane alternating. The Town recommends taking alternate routes, and if you have to travel through the construction zone use caution.

Traffic control will direct traffic in the work zone to assist pedestrians and cyclists.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

editor@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
Penticton fire offers tips to stay safe during wildfire season
Next story
Big BC49 winner in Comox

Just Posted

Kelowna’s Taste of Fringe is looking for performers and volunteers

  • 6 hours ago

 

Road work on Island highway section begins Thursday

  • 6 hours ago

 

Rupertites competing in BC Summer Games

  • 6 hours ago

 

West Shore to have strong showing at B.C. Summer Games

 

Most Read

  • Parson park gets new warming hut and concession

    The warming hut at the Parson Community Recreation Park has been removed by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, and plans to construct a new one are already underway.

  • Road work on Island highway section begins Thursday

    Construction is expected to continue until the end of the month