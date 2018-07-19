Road work on Island highway section begins Thursday

Construction is expected to continue until the end of the month

Traffic patterns will be affected for construction on Island Highway between Helmcken Road and Colwood Interchange. (Photo courtesy of Town of View Royal)

View Royal will be improving the road on Island Highway from Helmcken Road to the Colwood Interchange.

Construction began Thursday, July 19 and will continue until July 31.

Delays can be expected and traffic will be single lane alternating. The Town recommends taking alternate routes, and if you have to travel through the construction zone use caution.

Traffic control will direct traffic in the work zone to assist pedestrians and cyclists.

