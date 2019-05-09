Road work on Highway 5

Road maintenance work on Highway 5 is scheduled between McMurphy Pullout; SA Boundary and Blue River West Frontage Road Access for 57 km—Blue River to 18 km south of Avola—until May 10 at 2 p.m. Single lane alternating traffic will be in effect and motorists are asked to watch for traffic control.

Utility work is also planned on Highway 5 between Messiter Southbound Chainup and Bone Creek FSR for 30 km until May 31 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. Single lane alternating traffic will be taking place here as well.

Construction work is being done on Highway 5 between Allen-Meeker Road and Thuya Creek Road 6 km south of Little Fort until May 9 at 5 p.m. Speed reduction is in place.

newsroom@clearwatertimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter