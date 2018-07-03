Road work on Greig Avenue underway

Work has begun on the city’s largest road-building project this year.

The 4600 block of Greig Avenue, notorious for its gaping potholes, is closed to drivers from Kalum Street to Emerson Street as crews work on replacing the existing road and installing new underground infrastructure.

“This is a significant upgrade for the neighbourhood,” wrote Karisa Petho in an email to the Terrace Standard.

The three-month project will give the block a whole new landscape, including new asphalt, concrete curbs, street lighting, decorative trees, sidewalks, and new water, sanitary and sewer works.

Progressive Ventures was awarded the contract on June 18 for the tender price of $1,073,541, with some revisions made to the budget. Council redirected $45,000 from the Pheasant St. Reconstruction Project, $155,000 from general surplus, $43,000 from their sewer surplus and $26,000 from the city’s water surplus to complete all of the project’s components. The estimated cost of the total project is at $1,467,000.

Traffic will be redirected through a two-lane detour starting at the west end of Kalum Street, through the Co-op lands onto Emerson Street. Temporary parking has also been set up on the corner of Kalum St. and Greig Avenue and will be maintained for the duration of the project. While drivers can’t park along the 4600 block during construction, residents can still get to businesses along that corridor on foot.

The reconstruction began on Monday, June 25 and is expected to last until September, according to the city.

