Road work along Brewster Lake Road from Sept. 14 to 16

  • Sep. 14, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Road improvements will be underway along Brewster Lake Road, Campbell River from Monday, Sept. 14 to Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Drivers can expect up to 20 minute delays between 7 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Single lane alternating traffic will be in effect.

Mainroad North Island Contracting will be performing several road improvements to the road,including grading, reshaping, gravelling, ditching and hydro-seeding.

Drivers are advised to slow down and drive with caution and to be mindful of the crew.

To report any issues along the highway, Mainroad’s 24-hour hotline can be reached at 1-877-215-7122.

