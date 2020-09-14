Road work along Brewster Lake Road from Sept. 14 to 16

Drivers can expect delays between 7 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Road work will be in progress along Brewster Lake Road from Sept. 14-16, between 7 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. (Mainroad North Island Contracting LP/Facebook)

Road improvements will be underway along Brewster Lake Road, Campbell River from Monday, Sept. 14 to Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Drivers can expect up to 20 minute delays between 7 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Single lane alternating traffic will be in effect.

Mainroad North Island Contracting will be performing several road improvements to the road,including grading, reshaping, gravelling, ditching and hydro-seeding.

Drivers are advised to slow down and drive with caution and to be mindful of the crew.

To report any issues along the highway, Mainroad’s 24-hour hotline can be reached at 1-877-215-7122.

