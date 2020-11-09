Road-widening on Vedder Road switched to daytime works Monday

Delays for motorists could result even though two-way traffic will be maintained, say city officials

Daytime road work on the Vedder Road widening project between Keith Wilson and Promontory Road started Monday, Nov. 9 in Chilliwack.

Minor delays for some Chilliwack motorists could result, according to City of Chilliwack staff, even though two-way traffic will be maintained.

The road-widening kicked off in September with drainage and electrical work, but minimal traffic impacts were seen since the work was performed at night after 7 p.m., or from the shoulder.

“Today, the contractor is starting the daytime works between Keith Wilson and Promontory Road and although two way traffic will be maintained, we do anticipate some minor delays,” said engineering staff on Monday.

Work will focus on removals, catch basins, streetlights and crews will be preparing for new curb and sidewalk.

BC Transit officials say the road work could impact local bus routes.

“This will delay the #1UFV to Downtown and #1Downtown to UFV,” according to a release. “This may also create delays for the #4 Promontory due to traffic congestion at the intersection of Vedder and Promontory.”

The overall improvements by the contractor Eurovia along Vedder Road include road-widening to four lanes, a centre turning-lane, bike lanes, sidewalks and streetlights, along with the relocation of the overhead BC Hydro cables underground. The widening of Vedder Road is part of a larger $15.2-million package of road works including Promontory Road widening, and the upgrade of Prest Road from Highway #1 to McGuire Road.

