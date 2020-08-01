Road rage incident in downtown Campbell River results in charges

Charges have been laid in relation to a incident of road rage that happened in downtown Campbell River on July 30.

The collision occurred in downtown Campbell River at approximately 3:50 p.m. on Thursday. Two SUVs were involved. One tried to pass the other which resulted in “screeching tires, and a side by side collision straight out of an action movie,” according to the RCMP press release. The incident was caught on camera, which helped police locate one of the vehicles.

Police had already been called to the scene by one of the individuals in the incident and with that call and the video posted by Mr. Kurbis, police were able to locate the second vehicle and lay Motor Vehicle Act charges, said Const. Maury Tyre. The investigation indicated that the incident had been more a result of impatience rather than an incidence of street racing.

The public is reminded by RCMP to be patient when operating their vehicles.

“So often a little extra hurry ends in a very expensive incident,” the release read.

