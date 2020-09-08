Two men were seen fighting at the intersection of Highway 97 and Leathead on Sept. 6. (Alex Lee - Facebook)

Road rage fist fight breaks out on Highway 97 in Kelowna

The fight between two men happened on the evening of Sept. 6

Motorists travelling along Highway 97 near Kelowna’s Leathead Road intersection, on the evening of Sept. 6, may have driven upon on the scene of a road rage incident.

A fist fight erupted about 6 p.m. while the light, on Highway 97, was red and traffic was at a standstill. Videos didn’t catch what started the altercation or who started it, but they show two men, one a motorcyclist and another from a nearby vehicle throwing punches at one another.

Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy with the Kelowna RCMP said the detachment received multiple phone calls and reports regarding the incident, but the men were gone by the time officers arrived at the intersection.

Police are now investigating the incident and no charges have been laid at this time.

