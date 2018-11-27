Road in north Maple Ridge closed again after rain storm

224th Street, north of 132nd Avenue, is closed until water recedes, says the City of Maple Ridge. (THE NEWS/files)

Heavy rains have caused the closure of the northern part of 224th Street in Maple Ridge again after water swamped the pavement near the North Alouette River.

The City of Maple Ridge barricaded 224th Street between 132nd and 144th avenues at 4 p.m. Monday. Heavy rains overnight Monday and Tuesday have increased water levels. The road lies within the flood plain of the North Alouette River and floods frequently.

The road will be closed until further notice and water recedes. Flagging personnel are on site and there is only access to emergency vehicles, the city said.

The road was closed briefly on Nov. 1 following another rainfall.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver, including Maple Ridge, stating that heavy rain will continue to fall this morning. That’s expected to taper off later in the day with up to another 40 millimetres expected by Wednesday.

It said areas near the mountains have received up to 120 mm of rain overnight.