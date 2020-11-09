Road in front of Sidney Elementary reopens after incident involving seven vehicles

The road in front of Sidney Elementary School has reopened after an incident involving seven vehicles.
The Sidney Volunteer Fire Department took to social media at approximately 4:10 p.m., warning drivers that Henry Avenue between Chicory Place and Seventh Street was closed in all directions.
According to the fire department, a motor vehicle incident involving seven vehicles is the cause.
As of 4:50 p.m. the road has reopened.
No one from the Sidney Fire Department was immediately available for comment.
More to come…
