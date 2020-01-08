Road hockey on Boxing Day in Houston

It was -7 Celsius on Boxing Day in Houston but that didn’t stop the annual Newfie hockey tournament from being held. It’s an annual event held on Equity Place cul-de-sac from 11 a.m. till 3 p.m. There were some fires and hot chocolate to warm people up for this family friendly event. (Angelique Houlihan photos)
