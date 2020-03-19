Road expansion near Castlegar’s airport to begin soon

New road will service lots at the airport surplus lands.

Construction will be underway before long on the first of two road improvements needed for the development of the land around the West Kootenay Regional Airport.

The Orchard Avenue road extension will provide access and services to the current and future lots within the airport lands along Highway 3. The project is located near the Southeast Fire Centre and Bill’s Heavy Duty along Hughes Road.

The construction includes a ramp to the developable land below, an intersection and a cul-de-sac. The road corridor will include a landscaped boulevard, street trees, sidewalks and a three metre wide multi-use pathway intended for pedestrians and cyclists.

City council awarded the $1.4 million contract to Rossland company Copcan Civil Ltd.

Construction is scheduled for completion in July.

