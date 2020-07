Section of road to be closed during the days of July 22 and 23

A section of 20th Street SE near Hillcrest Elementary will be closed July 22 and 23 to allow for road work. (File photo)

A stretch of 20th Street SE will be closed throughout the day on July 22 and 23 to allow for road work.

The City of Salmon Arm will have the road between 10th and 12th Avenue SE closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days for construction. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

Salmon Arm Observer