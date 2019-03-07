Road conditions for March 7

Highway 5, about 20 km south of Blue River and 19 km north of Avola, looking north at 7:45 a.m. Drive BC photo

Motorists should be aware of snowy conditions on Highway 5 between Wire Cache Rest Area and Maple Street for 53 km (13 km south of Avola to Blue River). Drive BC advises those on the road to watch for slippery sections.

It’s also been reported that it’s snowing between Maple Street and Albreda Access Road for 60 km (Blue River to 7 km south of Albreda). Watch for slippery sections in this area s well.

Highway 5 is slushy with slippery sections between McLure Ferry Road and McMurphy Station Road for 124 km (13 km south of Barriere to 19 km south of Avola).