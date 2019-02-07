Road conditions for Feb. 7

Motorists should watch for slippery sections on Highway 5 in both directions between Wire Cache Rest Area and Angus Horne St. for 51.6 km (11 km south of Avola to Blue River.)

Slick sections have also been reported in both directions between Blue River Frontage Rd. and Albreda Access Rd. for 61.7 km (Blue River to 7 km south of Albreda). Compact snow has also been reported.

Electrical maintenance is planned on Highway 5 between Hoirup Rd. and Skinner Rd. for 0.7 km (10 km north of Vavenby). The maintenance is scheduled to start Feb. 19 at 9 a.m. and will go until 3 p.m. Single lane alternating traffic will be in effect.

Electrical maintenance is also planned between Lloyd Rd. and Pye Rd. (5 km south of Vavenby). This project will start Feb. 19 at 9 a.m. and will run until 3 p.m. with single lane alternating traffic in effect as well.