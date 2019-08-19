Road conditions concerns ignored by district says Lake Country resident

Debris and damage on Beaver Lake Road which has raised serious concerns for Lake Country resident Bruce Williams. Photo: Bruce Williams

For over 20 days, Lake Country resident Bruce Williams has been appealing to the District of Lake Country to attend to the repairs needed on Beaver Lake Road.

Specifically of note to Williams is a six kilometre stretch of the road east of the district and heading towards Beaver Lake.

This region of the road is riddled with potholes and pavement that has been deteriorating and ignored since being included in Lake Country’s incorporation in 1995, Williams says.

He has sent two letters to the district since July 30 and has heard nothing back from representatives on this issue.

“This recreation area is a significant asset to Lake Country and continues to be ignored,” Williams said in his first letter.

“The upper portion of the road is now a continuous series of bone jarring potholes damaging the vehicles of all who travel it as well as being an increasing safety concern.”

Williams noted that the attempts to fill the potholes is not enough fix the entire issues of the road calling it the equivalent of “fighting a forest fire with an ice cream bucket of water.”

The road is in such poor conditions, Williams stated in his second letter, that debris has been falling off vehicles which use the road, including a battery which was leaking acid onto the ground.

“The Lake Country portion of this road is currently a severe safety hazard to all who travel it,” Williams said.

Lake Country Mayor James Baker said that the road has not been abandoned.

“We’re working on it,” said Baker.

“Our staff assesses and looks at where money is best spent, as we don’t have an endless supply. (Beaver Lake) is not off the list, it’s just lower down.”

Baker added all road repairs are overseen by the district engineering department and prioritized in the district’s annual budget.

