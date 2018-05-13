Meades Creek Road will be closed during the day on May 14 to May 16 as road crews clear trees. (File photo)

Meades Creek road closures planned for tree removal

From May 14 to May 16, Mainroad South Island Contracting will be closing Meades Creek Road, between Sunset Road and Marble Bay Road, during the day.

The road will be closed to all traffic for the removal of dangerous trees from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A detour will be available on North Shore Road.

Mainroad’s 24-hour communications centre will pass on all your observations and roadway concerns to our crews when contacted. Mainroad emergency hotline can be contacted at 1-877-391-7310