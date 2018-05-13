Meades Creek Road will be closed during the day on May 14 to May 16 as road crews clear trees. (File photo)

Road closures planned for tree removal

Meades Creek road closures planned for tree removal

Meades Creek road closures planned for tree removal

From May 14 to May 16, Mainroad South Island Contracting will be closing Meades Creek Road, between Sunset Road and Marble Bay Road, during the day.

The road will be closed to all traffic for the removal of dangerous trees from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A detour will be available on North Shore Road.

Mainroad’s 24-hour communications centre will pass on all your observations and roadway concerns to our crews when contacted. Mainroad emergency hotline can be contacted at 1-877-391-7310

Previous story
Mounties to investigate small fire at KGH
Next story
UPDATE (10:45 p.m.): Driver went through Lac la Hache at speeds in excess of 150 km/h according to witnesses

Just Posted

Road closures planned for tree removal

 

‘Fractures our spirit all over again’

 

Last year was exceptional

 

FortisBC offers small businesses one-on-one energy saving advice

  • 7 hours ago

 

Most Read