Road closures in downtown Penticton

Motorists and pedestrians are advised of downtown road closures

Motorists and pedestrians are advised of downtown road closures on Nov. 27.

Road closures will take place along sections of Front Street (between Backstreet Boulevard and 67 Front St.) and Nanaimo Avenue (between Main Street and 65 Nanaimo Ave. East).

The closures are required while contractor crews complete electrical and gas tie-in work. Access along both roads will resume during the evening.

“The City of Penticton thanks the public for its patience while work is carried out,” said the city’s electric utility manager, Shawn Filice.

