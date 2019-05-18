Road closures for Penticton Peach City marathon

Road closures will be in effect for parts of Penticton on Sunday

Road closures will be in effect for parts of Penticton during the 21st annual Peach City races on Sunday.

The Peach City half marathon and 10 kilometre run start at 8 a.m. at Skaha Lake Park.

“Drivers are asked to use caution and keep an eye out for the runners and traffic marshals,” said Neil Macdonald, one of the organizers.

The course follows Skaha Lake Road north to Kinney Avenue and then onto South Main and out along Eastside Road to just before Skaha Estates and turns back to finish near the volleyball courts on Skaha Beach.

There may be traffic delays on the course by Derenzy Place and also just before Skaha Estates.

It is expected the first runners will come in around 8:30 a.m. and the final half marathon runners will finish their race around 11 a.m.

