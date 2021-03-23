Road closures coming to Keremeos near Ambrosia development

Starting April 1, the roads next to the Ambrosia will close for up 10 weeks

Once complete, the Ambrosia development in Keremeos, pictured here in January, will house more than 100 seniors, families and those on disability. (Sarah Martin LSCSS photo)

Construction on the Ambrosia affordable housing development in Keremeos is continuing and starting in April there will be road closures to upgrade the water mains.

The intersection of Veterans Ave. and 7th Street will be closed April 1, as well as Veterans Ave. between 7th and 8th Street.

The closure is expected to last up to 10 weeks while the work is being done to upgrade the water mains.

The housing development will provide 43 new rental residences, which could house up to 100 people.

The work on the project is expected to be completed by winter, 2021.

READ MORE: Keremeos affordable housing suites coming along

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Keremeos Review