Road closure on Northwest Bay Road planned Aug. 6-15

There will be traffic slowdowns on the back road between Nanoose Bay and Parksville starting this week.

The City of Parksville advised the public recently of a planned closure of Northwest Bay Road between Gabriola Drive and Terrien Road at the boundary of the City of Parksville from Aug. 6-15.

The construction work involves replacement of twin corrugated steel pipe culverts at Craig Creek. The culverts were identified for upgrade in 2017.

Craig Creek, a salmon and trout stream, passes through the culverts under Northwest Bay Road, the city says. The culverts have presented problems of failing headwalls, elevated inlet and outlets restricting the movement of fish and capacity concerns during peak winter stream flows.

During construction, traffic will be controlled in all directions for both cars and pedestrians. Motorists should expect interruptions to traffic flow and intermittent alternating single-lane usage. The City of Parksville asks for the patience of the public and says the contractor will complete this work as efficiently and safely as possible.

For more information about the project, phone 250 951-2484 or e-mail engineering@parksville.ca.

