Road closure on Middle Bench Road at Keremeos Creek bridge starts Monday

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced it will be conducting road work on Middle Bench Road at the Keremeos Creek bridge, starting at 6 a.m. on Sept. 16.

The road closure is required to accommodate construction of remediation works on Keremeos Creek, according to a release. It will continue for approximately three weeks.

Local traffic will still have access from the east via Upper Bench Road and from the west via Highway 3A. However, the road will be closed to through traffic.

