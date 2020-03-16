Road closure in Langley as Township crews complete utility repair

A portion of 96th Avenue in Walnut Grove is closed to traffic

The public is asked to avoid the area of 96th Avenue at 216th Street as crews complete utility repairs. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

People are being asked to avoid an area in a Walnut Grove neighbourhood as utility crews perform repairs Monday morning.

216th Street is closed north of 95A Avenue, and 96th Avenue is closed between 210th Street and 216th Street.

Travelers are asked to avoid the area of 96 avenue and 216 Street until further notice. Use 88 Avenue to go to or from Fort Langley. 216 Street access to 96 Avenue closed to north bound traffic. 96 Avenue closed from 210 Street to east of 216 Street. — Township of Langley (@LangleyTownship) March 15, 2020

The public is asked to avoid 216th Street north of 90th Avenue, and 96th Avenue eastbound between 210th Street and 216th Street. Delays are expected.

Instead, commuters are asked to use 88th Avenue or Allard Crescent when travelling to and from Walnut Grove and Fort Langley.

A water service interruption is in effect for properties on the 215A Street cul du sac west of 95A Avenue.

Langley Advance Times