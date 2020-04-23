(City of Trail image)

Road closure coming to West Trail block

Poor weather delayed this project earlier in the year

The city is giving locals a heads up that there will be a road closure coming up in West Trail next week.

From Monday, April 27 to Friday, April 30, the 1500 block of Pine Avenue and the 700 block of Maple Street will be temporarily shutdown to traffic.

This closure is to accommodate crew members from FortisBC who will be completing a pole replacement.

A detour route will be clearly marked for all motorists needing to access the area.

Exceptions will be made for residents within the closure site, buses and emergency vehicles only.

Questions should be directed to public works at 250.364.0840 or to FortisBC at 1.866.436.7847.

newsroom@trailtimes.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Trail Daily Times

Previous story
UPDATE: Flooding situation continues to evolve in 150 Mile area
Next story
COVID-19: Parksville property taxes due July 2, penalties deferred to Sept. 30

Just Posted

Most Read