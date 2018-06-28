Road closure approved for Fall Fair Street Party

Downtown streets will be closed on the evening of Sept. 7 to allow for a Fall Fair Street Party.

On Monday, municipal council approved a temporary road closure for the event. The request is to have the road closed from 5 to 10 p.m. for the event. The closure affects Main Street from Henry Avenue to Victoria Road and Henry Avenue from Main Street to Wharton Street.

This year, a committee is working to bring back the agricultural fair, to be held in September, on the weekend after Labour Day.

The fair was last held in 2014. Prior to that, it had been a Summerland tradition for 105 years.

The Friday evening street party is planned as a celebration of Summerland’s agriculture and will provide an opportunity for businesses to connect with customers.