Road closed, one taken to hospital, after crash on Jingle Pot Road

Jingle Pot Road, between Holland and Village Landing roads, re-opened after accident earlier

A person was taken to hospital after a collision on Jingle Pot Road late this morning.

First responders closed off a section of Jingle Pot, between Holland and Village Landing roads at approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday, after a Dodge crossover SUV and Hyundai sedan collided.

A person was taken to hospital, but due to a pre-existing condition, according to first responders.

Both vehicles were towed away from the scene.

The road was re-opened at around 12:15 p.m.

