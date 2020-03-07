Road closed, one taken to hospital, after crash on Jingle Pot Road

Jingle Pot Road, between Holland and Village Landing roads, re-opened after accident earlier

First responders closed off a section of Jingle Pot Road, between Holland and Village Landing roads, late this morning after an motor vehicle accident. A person was taken to hospital. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)

A person was taken to hospital after a collision on Jingle Pot Road late this morning.

First responders closed off a section of Jingle Pot, between Holland and Village Landing roads at approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday, after a Dodge crossover SUV and Hyundai sedan collided.

A person was taken to hospital, but due to a pre-existing condition, according to first responders.

Both vehicles were towed away from the scene.

The road was re-opened at around 12:15 p.m.

