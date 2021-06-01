The John Hart Dam and John Hart reservoir. BC Hydro photo

Road across John Hart Dam to close later this month

BC Hydro is providing public notice of a road closure across the John Hart Dam laster this month.

  • Jun. 1, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

BC Hydro is providing public notice of a road closure across the John Hart Dam laster this month.

Brewster Lake Road will be closed off on either side of the dam from June 14 to 18 and June 21 to 25, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This closure is needed for crews to move equipment around on the road deck and safely provide the annual maintenance work to the three spillway gates, said BC Hydro spokesperson Stephen Watson. This work ensures ongoing spillway gate reliability.

Temporary road closure signage will be posted on either side of the dam. During the closures please use the alternative route of Highway 19.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter </p

Campbell River Mirror

Previous story
Ladysmith honours 215 victims of Kamloops residential school
Next story
Williams Lake city council approves $520K snowblower for the airport

Just Posted

Most Read