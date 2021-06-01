Road across John Hart Dam to close later this month

BC Hydro is providing public notice of a road closure across the John Hart Dam laster this month.

Brewster Lake Road will be closed off on either side of the dam from June 14 to 18 and June 21 to 25, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This closure is needed for crews to move equipment around on the road deck and safely provide the annual maintenance work to the three spillway gates, said BC Hydro spokesperson Stephen Watson. This work ensures ongoing spillway gate reliability.

Temporary road closure signage will be posted on either side of the dam. During the closures please use the alternative route of Highway 19.

