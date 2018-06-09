Riverdale’s Cody Kearsley to attend Colours4kids

The actor who plays Moose Mason on Riverdale will be the special guest at Colours4kids

Some of the hundreds of participants in last year's Wildstone Colours4kids event which raised over $10,000 for the OSNS Child and Youth Developlment Centre. This year's run goes Sunday on the grounds outside LocoLanding Advenutre Park, who are also sponsors of the event.

The Moose is loose and headed to Penticton.

Cody Kearsley, the Oliver-raised actor who plays the character Moose Mason on the Netflix series Riverdale, will be the special guest at this Sunday’s fifth annual Wildstone Colours4kids fundraiser.

Related: Riverdale actor from the South Okanagan returns to his theatre roots

For Kearsley, the cause, the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre, is something very close to his heart.

“While I actually don’t remember, I went there when I was a kid. I had some anxiety issues, I went there for classes and therapy,” said Kearsley in a telephone interview from Vancouver, where he now lives. “So when I got a message from my mom saying they would love it if I could make a guest appearance, well, anything I can do to give back and help raise funds for such a great cause.”

He added with a laugh: “I don’t know if me being there will actually cause more people to come but if people do then I’m all for it and it’s awesome.”

Chicago Blackhawks all-star defenceman Duncan Keith was last year’s special guest and the event had a record attendance of over 700.

This year’s run, 2.5 or five kilometres, starts at 10 a.m. in front of LocoLanding Adventure Park at 75 Riverside Dr.

Kearsley is currently on hiatus from Riverdale with the shooting of the third season scheduled to start in July.

When asked about the show’s success he said: “I have no idea why. I think it’s fun, there’s gossip and drama and kids in middle school and high school really like that.

“I think the really cool thing about it is they do illuminate certain issues like bullying in school, they deal with homosexuality. I think kids now are going through their own stuff and they can relate to that.”

As crazy as the production schedule and the taping sessions are, Kearsley says about his life: “I love it.”

Participants can expect to finish the Colours4kids course in technicolour fashion (completely washable) as they pass through the colour stations. They can also get some colour packs of their own to do some payback.

Registration includes a T-shirt, sunglasses and one colour pack.

Related: Record attendance for Colour4Kids – Penticton Western News

Sinclaire Lovett started the run in Penticton in 2013 in memory of her older sister Bronwyn, who died the previous year.

“She spent a lot of time at OSNS in Penticton and all of the proceeds today go to help children just like Bronwyn,” said Sinclaire at last year’s event. “So it’s super important to have people come and just pay $20 to have a ton of fun and get colour-coded in a rainbow and support a local charity.”

Total money raised last year and in 2016 was in excess of $10,000.

“You know the Colours4kids event is super special because it’s kids helping kids,” said OSNS executive director Manisha Willms. “Part of our mission is to raise awareness, and who better to raise that awareness with than kids?

“We all need help sometimes, and the lesson is kids coming out and running and having fun at an event that supports younger kids. What they learn is just such a beautiful message.”

She was also appreciative of the participation by this year’s special guest.

“Last year we were so thrilled to have Duncan Keith attending, and this year we are equally thrilled to have Cody Kearsley the actor in attendance,” said Willms. “It’s so kind of these people to lend us their time while they’re in town. It’s particularly wonderful because Duncan, as well as Cody, are local folks who are now able, through what they do, to raise awareness for child development.”

Julie Read of Wildstone Construction also expressed her appreciation to Kearsley for coming to this year’s run.

“It’s so important. It raises a lot of awareness for OSNS and having somebody local who is a bit of a celebrity to attend the run really helps bring people out,” said Read.

Willms was particularly happy with Wildstone’s sponsorship and organizational work to make the run the success that it is.

And according to Read, the company is happy to give back to the community and particularly the child development centre.

“We believe in OSNS and we believe in the run and the reason it was started,” she said. “We think it’s a great part of our community and it really gets people out and together.”

New this year will be the route which will result in the closure of Riverside Drive from the entrance of Riverside Mall to the south side of Churchill Avenue and the east side of Riverside Drive at Dynes Avenue, Burnaby Avenue and the lane in between will be closed to through traffic.