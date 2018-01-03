It is possible to get a ticket even if a police officer didn't see you commit a driving infraction? (Submitted)

River ice holds truck near Keremeos

A woman lost control of her vehicle and slid down an embankment onto the ice on the Ashnola Road

  • Jan. 3, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A woman received a late Christmas present on December 28 when the ice on the river didn’t break under the weight of her pickup truck.

Cpl. Brian Evans said at 10:54 a.m. Dec. 28 a woman driver lost control of her 2004 Dodge Ram while driving on Ashnola Road.

The truck went down an embankment coming to a rest on the icy river.

“There were minor injuries. The female driver was taken to hospital. But the ice was thick enough it held,” Evans said.

It took awhile but a tow truck driver was able to get the truck up and off the ice without it breaking.

“I was impressed. He did a good job. It could been something entirely different if the truck had gone through the ice with her in the vehicle or after.”

