Risk from dam in Willowbrook Area

Unauthorized dam could flood Park Rill Creek

Homeowners in the Willowbrook area were warned last night of possible flooding into Park Rill Creek due an unauthorized dam upstream.

Officials are concerned that the unauthorized dam on a private property west of Willowbrook Road could breach and send flood waters and debris flowing into Park Rill.

The property owner has been ordered to monitor and reduce the water level in the dam by the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

The only two homes along Willowbrook Road that would be directly affected have been contacted due to the potential risk to their properties. With the potential of a large amount of water moving into Park Rill Creek, property owners in the Sportsmans Bowl Road area have also been asked to prepare to evacuate if the situation worsens.

Effected property owners are advised to prepare themselves by getting any important documents, clothes, cell phone charger and medications ready in the event that an evacuation alert or order is implemented.

The Emergency Operations Centre at the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen will remain open as required. For inquiries, call 250-490-4225. For more information, go to www.rdos.bc.ca or RegionalDistrictOfOkanaganSimilkameen on Facebook.

