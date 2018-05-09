Rising water in Mission Creek closes part of popular Kelowna trail

Phase two of the Mission Creek Greenway will close until conditions improve says RDCO

Part of the Mission Creek Greenway, from the Hollywood Road south entrance to the end of the trail off Field Road has been closed due to rising water in Mission Creek. —Image: contributed

The rising level of Mission Creek has closed a portion of the Mission Creek Greenway.

Regional District of Central Okanagan communications officer Bruce Smith said until conditions return to a safe level and RDCO staff to assess trail conditions, the complete phase two section of the popular Greenway corridor will remain closed between the Hollywood Road south entrance of Scenic Canyon Regional Park and the end of the trail off Field Road.

“The north creek-side section of the Greenway along phase one, from Lakeshore through Mission Creek Regional Park and the south trail between Lakeshore and Casorso Road are still open,” said Smith.

“We’re urging people to use extreme caution and keep away from the banks due to slippery conditions, possible erosion and the potential for a rapid rise in water levels and increased flow resulting from the overnight and forecast rainfall.”

The Greenway trail underpass at the Casorso Road bridge remains closed. Pedestrians and cyclists are asked to use caution and only cross Casorso Road when it is safe.

Motorists are also asked to watch for Greenway users who may be crossing the road in this area while the underpass is closed.

