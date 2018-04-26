Rising creek level causes localized flooding

The water level in Aeneas Creek is rising and the creek has breached its banks in some areas.

As a result, some private properties near the creek have experienced localized flooding.

The water is making its way back to the creek, but Linda Tynan, chief administrative officer for Summerland said if the flood waters continue to rise, the water may find an alternate path away from the creek, making it more difficult to manage.

This year, the snow pack levels have been much higher than normal, and the last measurements, taken at the beginning of April, showed a snow pack of 159 per cent of normal at Summerland Reservoir and Isintok Lake.

The snow pack is now melting and with the recent warm weather, the amount of water from the melting snow is significant.

Garnet Lake, a reservoir which feeds into Aeneas Creek, is already spilling. This, combined with the snow melt, is resulting in high water levels at the creek.

Municipal crews are constructing berms in the Garnet Valley area to divert water back to the creek.

“We have to get a berm in place before the creek breaches,” Tynan said.

If the creek level continues to rise, additional properties along the creek could be affected. However, no other areas are under the same risk of flooding now, Tynan said.

The municipality has declared a state of local emergency along Aeneas Creek and will continue to monitor water levels and water flow.

If the buildup of debris in the creek causes an obstruction, crews will take measures to remove the obstruction and allow water to flow.

Residents are also being encouraged to take extra precautions around streams and waterways this spring.