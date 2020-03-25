Rio Tinto donates to Kitimat hospital

Money to be used for COVID-19 efforts

Rio Tinto has donated $50,000 to the Kitimat General Hospital Foundation which will then pass it through to the hospital to purchase what’s needed as part of the effort to prepare to deal with the COVID-19 virus crisis.

Rio Tinto official Kevin Dobbin said decisions on how the money will be spent are being left up to the health professionals at the hospital.

“As front line workers they know what’s needed,” said Dobbin.

“In making this donation Rio Tinto wants to help relieve some of the pressure on those frontline workers.”

“Anytime we can help the community during a crisis, we do so.”

Northern Health Authority board chair Colleen Nyce thanked Rio Tinto for the donation.

“The company has always supported the hospital, but to step up to the plate at this time, and so quickly, is exceptional,” she said.

This is not the first time Rio Tinto has donated during a time of crisis.

During the 2018 wildfire crisis in the area of the Nechako watershed, Rio Tinto donated $100,000 to the non-profit Burns Lake and District Community Foundation and $20,000 to the fire relief efforts of the Cheslatta Carrier First Nation.

Kitimat Northern Sentinel