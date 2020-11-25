Rio Tinto donates $25,000 to each Kitimat’s Tamitik Status of Women, Burns Lake Elizabeth Fry Society

Part of larger support to those helping women and children experiencing family and domestic violence

The team at Burns Lake Elizabeth Fry Society, who work to support those affected by domestic abuse and violence. (Submitted/Lakes District News)

Rio Tinto is donating $360,000 to 12 women’s shelters and local organizations across Canada to help support women and children experiencing domestic and family violence.

The chosen organizations are located in communities where Rio Tinto operates across B.C., Newfoundland and Labrador, the Northwest Territories, and Quebec.

The Tamitik Status of Women (TSW) in Kitimat in one of the chosen organizations, along with the Burns Lake Elizabeth Fry Society, and both will be receiving $25,000.

“On this International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, we are showing our support for women experiencing domestic and family abuse and for the dedicated professionals who help protect and empower them,” Rio Tinto country head for Canada Alf Barrios said. “Now more than ever, we must come together to end gender-based violence and make our communities safer for all.”

These donations will come from the Rio Tinto Aluminum Canada Fund, which was established in 2008 and aims to deliver long-term social and economic benefits for the communities in which Rio Tinto operates, both First Nations and the broader society.

