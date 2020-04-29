Ringing of the bells in loving tribute

At 2 p.m. April 24,
Glenn Andrews slowly
tolled the bell at the
Church of St Paul in Barriere, 22 times – once for each person who lost their life to a lone gunman in Nova Scotia on April 18-19, 2020.
(Leslie Stirling photo)
Lakes Animal Friendship Society volunteers have been tackling the trash along Highway 35. The funds raised from Lakes District Maintenance will go to programs that keep Burns Lake and area pets and their families happy and healthy. LDM has a program in place where groups and/or students sign up for highway clean up on some of our roads in the spring. There are set rates applied for each kilometre of road. (Submitted photo)
Things are going to look different this year in the Lakes District, with the annual Initial Attack firefighters coming in.
Derek Feldmann owner of Priestly Meats who ordinarily sells local meat every second Friday across from A&W, now makes and provides dog treats locally. Jason Jubinville, owner of P&D Feeds in Burns Lake stocks the locally made dog treats. Jubinville said, "The treats have been selling great and for me, it's because the local people support me... he's a customer of mine with the feed products, and so he supports me, and I support him. It goes back and forth." P&B Feeds is open and their hours of business is Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m and Saturdays 9 a.m to 3:30 p.m. Stop in and support two great local businesses. (Laura Blackwell photos)
Brenda's attempt to ease the stress interrupted by ugly comments
This month marks a milestone for eight students who successfully completed the Practical Nursing (PN) program at CNC's Burns Lake campus.
On April 8, a client of the Bulkley Valley Credit Union's Burns Lake Branch, received a fax impersonating the credit union, with an easy access offer for a business line of credit. The member suspected the veracity of the fax and shared it with the local branch, who then confirmed his suspicions of it being the work of a scammer.