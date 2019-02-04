Ringing in the year of the pig in Victoria

Three new lions will be awakened for this year’s Chinese New Year celebration. (File contributed/ Destination Greater Victoria)

Chinese New Year begins on Feb. 5 and marks the Year of the Pig, as well as the 4,717th year in the traditional Chinese calendar.

It’s the most important holiday in China and is tied to the Chinese lunar calendar, falling anywhere between Jan. 21 and Feb. 20 each year.

The pig is the 12th of all zodiac animals and represents wealth and fortune. It is associated with yin, versus yang, and this year is associated with the Earth element. People born in 2019 are likely to be communicative, popular and punctual.

The 15-day celebration begins a few days before New Years, with people cleaning and shopping before the big day — cleaning on New Years is taboo because you can “sweep out” good luck.

New Years Eve is devoted to family dinners, giving red envelopes of “lucky money” to kids, and staying up late. New Years Day will see fireworks and offerings to ancestors, and the following week includes visiting friends and relatives while taking part in traditions like lighting lanterns, eating sweet dumplings and, of course, more fireworks.

This year in Victoria, Chinese New Year will be celebrated on Feb. 10 from 12:00-3:30 p.m. at the Gate of Harmonious Interest, located at Fisgard St. and Douglas St. It will start with a Chinese lion’s dance parade, followed by cultural performances and a kung fu demonstration from the Wong Sheung Kung Fu Club.

