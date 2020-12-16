Rinas Moe Road 2020. (File photo)

Rinas’ hearing receives a new date

The defendant set to appear in the new year

  Dec. 16, 2020
  • News

The date to fix the hearing for the individual charged with aggravated assault and vehicular theft in connection with the stabbing incident on Moe Road in Decker Lake earlier this April, has yet again been postponed to January 5, 2021.

Steven James Rinas was charged with aggravated assault and vehicular theft for the stabbing in Decker Lake and the hearing was supposed to take place last week on Dec.8. However, the hearing has yet again been postponed and a fix date has been given to set a date for the actual hearing.

Both, the actual matter and the bail review were adjourned at the request of the defendant and were set for Dec. 8 however, the matter has yet again been given another date.

Rinas, 52, first appeared in Smithers court for a brief appearance on Apr. 20 after which he applied for bail and was denied. He is facing four counts, with charges of aggravated assault, two charges of assault with a weapon and one charge of theft of a motor vehicle and has been detained on these charges.

He was given a pre-trial conference (PTC) in August. PTCs are conducted to reduce the number of files being set for trial by helping to ensure that only those requiring a trial are actually set for hearing and to manage the files set for trial with accurate time estimates prior to dates being set that would ensure hearings complete on time as scheduled.

The outcome of the PTC was that the case was determined as one requiring a hearing and Rinas was then set to appear in court on Oct. 15 for his hearing in which he was expected to enter a guilty plea. This is the fourth time that the matter has been adjourned and given a new date.

Rinas is now set to appear at the Smithers Law Court on the new date.

Burns Lake Lakes District News

