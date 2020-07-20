Right lane closure on Highway 1 east of Chilliwack slated for most of Monday

Electrical maintenance near Wahleach access road will close one lane on July 20, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone travelling Highway 1 westbound between Chilliwack and Hope on Monday should keep an eye out for traffic control personnel.

Some electrical maintenance work is planned along Highway 1 at the Wahleach Access Road, about 12 kilometres east of Chilliwack.

The work is scheduled to go from 9 a.m. on Monday, July 20, until 4 p.m.

The right lane will be closed, and motorists are advised to “watch for traffic control personnel,” according to the DriveBC notice.

Chilliwack Progress