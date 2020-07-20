Right lane closure on Highway 1 east of Chilliwack slated for most of Monday

Anyone travelling Highway 1 westbound between Chilliwack and Hope on Monday should keep an eye out for traffic control personnel.
Some electrical maintenance work is planned along Highway 1 at the Wahleach Access Road, about 12 kilometres east of Chilliwack.
The work is scheduled to go from 9 a.m. on Monday, July 20, until 4 p.m.
The right lane will be closed, and motorists are advised to “watch for traffic control personnel,” according to the DriveBC notice.
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: jfeinberg@theprogress.com
@CHWKjournoLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.