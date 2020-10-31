‘Right in front of my eyes’: Tow truck stolen from Armstrong company

The owners of an Armstrong towing company are on the lookout after one of their trucks was brazenly stolen early Saturday morning.

Wanda Elder, co-owner of Eagle Rock Towing, was having a cup of coffee at 6:30 a.m. Oct. 31 when she noticed the truck leave their property in a hurry, without taking time to warm up.

“The truck was parked right outside my dining room window,” Elder said. “All of a sudden the truck fired up and just took off … I’m like, ‘what’s going on? Who is that?'”

Her husband was out loading a vehicle at the time, so she made calls to their other drivers to see if any had picked up the vehicle.

“All the drivers were accounted for, so we realized that it had just been outright stolen, right in front of my eyes,” Elder said.

The stolen vehicle is a white 2011 Ford wrecker with blue, broken stripes and “Pro-Tow Towing” — the name of the owners’ Vernon towing business — decaled on either side.

Elder says she reported the theft to the RCMP, who have since told her they’ve checked some areas where stolen items are known to show up, but with no luck so far.

“I’m sure whoever took it knows that it’s quite a recognizable vehicle,” she said.

The towing company was kept busy with the early dump of snow last week, and the hope is to find the vehicle before the snow returns.

“It is a really bad time of year to lose a truck because even if you get paid out from insurance you still have to find another one to replace it,” Elder said. “Everything takes time.”

Anyone who may have seen the stolen tow truck is asked to contact the RCMP, or call the owners at 250-546-8290.

Brendan Shykora

Vernon Morning Star