RIDING PROFILE: Surrey-White Rock

Surrey-White Rock, which has been solid Liberal territory since 1991, is a rare riding without an incumbent in this election.

Five candidates are hoping to fill the seat vacated by Liberal MLA Tracy Redies, who won the riding in 2017 with 49.87 per cent of the votes. Redies resigned from politics in August to become the new CEO of Science World.

Her predecessor was Gordon Hogg, who served as the Liberal MLA for Surrey-White Rock from 1997 to 2017 and then as Liberal MP for South Surrey-White Rock from 2017 to 2019.

In the running for Surrey-White in this current provincial election is BC Liberal candidate Trevor Halford, BC NDP candidate Bryn Smith, Green Party candidate Beverly “Pixie” Hobby, Libertarian candidate Jason Bax and Independent candidate Megan Knight.

This riding has consistently returned a Liberal MLA to Victoria since 1991.

Surrey-White Rock takes in the southwest corner of Surrey, as well as White Rock the Semiahmoo Indian Reserve.

It’s bordered on the south and west by Semiahmoo Bay, by Highway 99 on the east, and on the north by 24th Avenue.

Candidates:

We asked each candidate a simple question. “Why are you the best candidate in your riding?” We asked them to keep their pitch to 150 words. For those candidates who did not respond, we made every effort to tell you a little something about them or at the very least, send you in the right direction to learn about them.

Jason Bax

Libertarian

My family has lived in White Rock for 50 years. I’m the only candidate speaking up on behalf of many of the people in our community, including health and insurance professionals, who believe the government shutdown is causing more harm and human suffering than the virus.

The numbers don’t lie; we know the mortality rate is a low 0.005% (99%+ survival rate) and the at-risk groups are manageable. Lives and families are being ruined. It’s time to get back to normal. Quarantine the sick, not healthy. And protect the vulnerable.

Libertarians are fiscal conservatives. Two-thirds of the taxes we pay go to Ottawa. In stark contrast to other parties I advocate for cutting taxes and government waste as the optimal plan for recovery: Repeal liquor & carbon tax, end ICBC’s monopoly, hybrid/ electric vehicles PST exempt etc. puts money back in our pockets and more to spend at local businesses, who create jobs.

Trevor Halford

Liberal

I’ve spent most of my life in Surrey-White Rock. I watched my mom build a small business here and now my wife and I are raising our family here.

Today I see small businesses struggling or closing up. I see families moving away because they can’t find an affordable place to live, or reliable childcare. And I see elders concerned about whether there will be healthcare resources for them when they need it.

We’re in trouble. These are the most challenging economic conditions we’ve seen in our lifetimes.

The question of this election is: Who do you trust to pull us out? The NDP are good at spending. But what about when the bills are due? We need fresh voices at the table – people who have first-hand experience with the challenges of today. The stakes for our community have never been higher, and I want to help find solutions.

Beverly (Pixie) Hobby

Green Party

We did not receive a response.

Megan Knight

Independent

On the ballot, ask yourself which candidate is the only one with elected experience and a deep commitment to our community. I have lived here for 41 years raising my family, been a Notary Public here for 22 years, an elected White Rock city councillor, and served on many committees and boards.

I have the experience, knowledge of the issues and a strong grasp of what people need and expect in our riding. I understand what it means to work with people who come from different backgrounds and experiences, with different points of view, to make decisions in the best interests of the community.

There has never been a better time for Surrey-White Rock to be represented by an independent woman. We know a one-seat difference impacts how government works for the people. On Oct. 24, vote for MEGAN KNIGHT and make Surrey-White Rock that independent seat.

Bryn Smith

NDP

For 30 years, we’ve been voting in BC Liberals here in Surrey-White Rock. And for those 30 years, we have nothing to show.

Earl Marriott and Semiahmoo secondaries exploded in population. A new Surrey hospital went unbuilt, increasing the strain on Peace Arch. And our long-term care homes were cut so severely that nine out of 10 were understaffed.

It’s clear to me that the BC Liberals don’t respect us, and they don’t respect our needs. That’s why I’m putting my name forward with the NDP. The NDP will be investing in us, not in corporate donors.

We’ll reduce class sizes, increase care time for seniors, and make sure the new Surrey hospital is built. It’s time to elect a party, and a representative, who cares about us and respects our needs. That’s why I’m running in this election with the BC NDP, for real change in Surrey-White Rock.

