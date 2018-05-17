Riding Club benefits from Community Forest support

(L-r) Barriere and District Riding Club directors, Rhonda Kershaw, Judy Lane and Darcey Woods, with Lower North Thompson Community Forest Society president Harley Wright and LNTCFS manager Mike Francis on May 11 in front of a recently completed round pen, all part of a bigger project, that also received support from Horse Council B.C.. The project is in the light horse area at the North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo facility in Barriere.

Submitted

The Barriere and District Riding Club (BDRC) put the final touches on a major renovation and improvement project in the Light Horse Area at the North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo facility last week, placing banners thanking those who made the project possible.

The project was undertaken with the purpose to increase safety and reduce maintenance needs. Twenty-five steel pens were installed to replace the old wooden pens and the warm up arena footing (which was very rocky) was replaced with new sand.

Additionally, the BDRC installed a new sand round pen which the group felt would be beneficial to the facility as a whole as well as meeting the needs of it’s members.

In addition to funds raised by the club through it’s events and other fundraising efforts, the group received grant funding for phase one of the project from the Horse Council of BC, and phase two from the Lower North Thompson Community Forest Society (LNTCFS).

LNTCFS president Harley Wright, and LNTCFS manager Mike Francis met with BDRC directors May 11 to view the completed project, and were pleased to see the positive improvements that the BDRC has completed. The project was originally planned for completion last summer, but was delayed due to the fairgrounds facility accommodating wildfire livestock evacuees for 70 days.

Barriere and District Riding Club representatives stated they are grateful for the financial assistance of both HCBC and the LNTCFS, as well as the hard work of all of the members that pitched in to see this project to completion.

The upcoming May long weekend is the next big event for the BDRC on the fairgrounds. Saturday features a General Performance Horse Show in the North Thompson Agriplex, including dressage and ranch riding classes. Sunday and Monday the action kicks up with two days of gymkhana fun in the Light Horse Arena, while equine related Clinics will be taking place in the Agriplex with judge and clinician Lillian Evaniew-Phelan.

There will be barrel racing following the clinics at 6 p.m. in the North Thompson Agriplex sanctioned by the BC Barrel Racers Association, Canadian Barrel Racing and Cowgirl Creations. A concession will be open, and 50/50 draws will be held each day.

Admission is free for the horse show, barrel races and gymkhana, a small fee is required to attend the clinics.

To participate or find out more visit: www.barrieredistrictridingclub.com for details.