Ridge Meadows RCMP win national award for viral video

Local detachment will claim the Innovation in Crime Reduction award in its inaugural year

The award was won for a grinch parody film that was viewed 300,000 times. (Contributed photo)

A clever film gained local Mounties some national recognition this week when they won the inaugural Innovation in Crime Reduction award.

A grinch parody short film, which they made at the end of 2018 and re-released in 2019, highlighted community issues such as impaired driving, theft from vehicles, and homes as well as internet safety and was done in a way which was engaging and playful for citizens to watch, said Supt. Jennifer Hyland.

They beat out RCMP offices across the country for the award, which, ‘recognizes innovative ideas undertaken for the reduction of crime.’

On Tuesday (Feb. 25), deputy commissioner Jennifer Strachan visited Maple Ridge to present the award.

“I am so proud of the police officers and municipal staff who continually strive to find new and creative ways to address community issues,” Hyland said.

“The nominations for this award were submitted from across the country and being recognized for something we have been so proud of is an absolute honour. This is the inaugural year for this award, which makes it extra special to the detachment to be the first one to receive it.”

The eight-minute film has been viewed over 300,000 times across many social media platforms, reaching as far as the UK, New Zealand and the United States.

