Ridge Meadows RCMP top cop honoured for 20 years of service

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Maureen Levy gives a 20-year service pin to Ridge Meadows RCMP Supt. Wendy Mehat. (Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows RCMP detachment commander Wendy Mehat has received her 20-year service pin.

Assistant Commissioner Maureen Levy presented Mehat with the honour and thanked her for her service on Thursday.

“Well done Wendy, and it is an honour to have you on our LMD Senior Management Team. I am so proud of you and your accomplishments. Outstanding!” wrote Levy, the RCMP’s district officer for the Lower Mainland, in social media.

Mehat came to Ridge Meadows in early 2021 as the acting officer in charge of the Ridge Meadows detachment. She was later named to the position on a permanent basis by Levy in May, and promoted from inspector to superintendent.

Starting in front-line policing, her career has seen her in both operational and investigation roles, in sections which include federal serious and organized crime, professional standards, and the e-integrated national security enforcement team.

She has been the recipient of a commanding officers commendation, several British Columbia police meritorious service awards and multiple community leadership awards.

Mehat took over from Supt. Jennifer Hyland, who left the Maple Ridge post for a position in the new Surrey Police Service.

